PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police were called to the 3900 block of 27th Street for a call concerning a female USPS mail carrier who was bitten on the hand by two dogs in Port Arthur.

The woman has been taken to the hospital, and is in surgery for the injuries to her hand according to police.

A neighbor says he helped the mail carrier after she was bitten. He says the woman was bitten on both arms and received severe injuries to her hand.

The dogs do have owners and are now with animal control according to police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.