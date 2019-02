PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police were called to the 3900 block of 27th Street for a call concerning a female USPS mail carrier who was bitten on the hand by two dogs in Port Arthur.

The woman has been taken to the hospital according to police. The dogs belong to owners and are now with animal control according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.