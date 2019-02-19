BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are still looking for witnesses to come forward following a shooting Sunday morning in downtown.

Few witnesses have shared information about the chaotic scene at Safari Club.

"People just aren't coming forward, they're not working with detectives or investigators in giving us any information," says BPD Officer Carol Riley. "So, we are asking."

Detectives believe there are several suspects involved, not four as previously reported.

They tell us an altercation inside the club located on the corner of Orleans Street and Liberty Avenue sparked the shootout.

Shots were fired inside Safari Club before a roar of gunfire erupted into the streets and parking lots nearby.

Police are investigating three different areas around the club to try and piece it all together.

A video of a man running away from the bullets has gained a lot of attention.

Outside the club, a 24-year-old Port Arthur man was found shot in the stomach a block away.

He was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Two men who were at the Beaumont Library a few blocks away, couldn't believe what they heard.

Dempsey Haney, Jr. says "I remember hearing a sound, I thought it was maybe fireworks or something because it was from a distance."

The men tell us they saw what appeared to be a white Grand Am crash into a light pole near the Julie Rogers Theatre after hearing the shots.

"We heard a vehicle hit a pole and then he had pulled into the parking lot of the library where we were staying," says Marcus Guillory. "Then, we called the police to report on him and later on learned that there was a gunfight and they were looking for him."

Haney Jr. and Guillory say the driver appeared to be an African-American man who ditched the vehicle and ran away.

They question if the man may be involved in the shooting but police haven't clarified if the crash is connected.

Officers haven't made any arrests and encourage anyone with information to speak up.

"I really wish people would come forward so we could stop this," says Riley. "Whether it's a parent, family member, boyfriend/girlfriend, somebody who has information...help us out."

Safari Club has only been open for more than a month.

Press release:

Sunday, February 17, 2019, at approximately 12:28 am, officers responded to 304 Orleans (Safari Club) in reference to a victim of a shooting. Officers also responded to a call in the 500 block of Orleans in reference to shots fired. Officers learned a disturbance involving gun fire broke out in the club and continued to the surrounding parking lots. There was a large crowd of people and officers quickly cleared the Safari Club. Officers located a 24 year old Port Arthur man in the 300 block of Crockett Street that was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Beaumont EMS. Hospital staff told officers he was in stable but critical condition.

Officers located three scenes, one where the victim was located and two others nearby. Two vehicles were shot during this incident. Witnesses have not cooperated with investigators and it is unknown if the victim will file charges. This is a frustrating common occurrence detectives deal with when investigating crimes.

If you have information about this violent incident contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Southeast Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and use your cell phone or computer to submit your tip. All crime stopper tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.