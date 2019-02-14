PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are looking for information regarding a Groves man who was found unconscious in the 1600 block of Twin City Highway in January and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Joshua Wade Borel was found around 6:53 a.m. on January 26 according to a Port Arthur police news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to help in identifying anyone who may have seen Borel between January 25 and 26 according to the release.

Borel was seen walking in the 2500 block of Jefferson Drive wearing a light blue baseball cap, brown leather jacket, a long sleeve beige shirt, beige cut-off shorts and black shoes on January 25 according to the release.

Anyone with information should call Detective Snowden at 409-983-8608.

