ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are still investigating the wreck that killed a young newlywed couple along Highway 87 Friday afternoon just after they were wed before an Orange County justice of the peace.

Harley, 19 and Rhiannon Morgan, 20, were both killed in the wreck not far from the Orange County Airport.

Police now say that preliminary results show that the Morgan's car, driven by Harley, pulled out onto Highway 87 and failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

The accident report was still being completed as of Monday according to Orange Police Capt. Robert Enmon.

Police are in the middle of a completing a forensic examination and will be examining data from a "black box" from the pickup truck that struck the Morgan's car.

The driver of the truck voluntarily submitted to a blood test and results are pending, Enmon said.

Orange Police said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

The couple was from Vidor. Their family said they had been sweethearts since the eighth grade.

Fundraisers were organized for the family members dealing with the sudden loss.

