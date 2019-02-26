JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — One man has been arrested and two juvenile suspects are sought in two reported burglaries in Nederland on February 15.

Tre’Vontae Jones, 18, of Port Arthur was arrested and deputies are searching for two juveniles in the case according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Nederland Police Department and Port Arthur Police Department worked together to identify three suspects in two reported burglaries in the 2700 block of Tyler Avenue in Nederland on February 15 according to the release.

Photos of the suspect vehicle used in the burglaries were released from neighboring home videos, and calls were made to Crime Stoppers helping identify possible suspects according to the release.

A burglary warrant was issued for Jones' arrest once he was identified, and he was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrant Unit and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility according to the release. The two teenagers identified as suspects are at large according to the release.

Most of the items stolen in the burglaries were found and returned to the owners according to the release.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to strive to make our community a safer place to live. #OneCountyOneCommunity

You can learn more about submitting tips to Crime Stoppers by going to the website 833tips.com or downloading the P3 app. As always, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 409-833-TIPS.