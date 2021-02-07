Officer Ruben Flores has been placed on paid administrative leave after he shot a man who came at him with a gun.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released the identity of the officer involved in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Corpus Christi on June 28.

Officer Ruben Flores has been placed on paid administrative leave after he shot a man who came at him with a gun during an attempted catalytic converter theft.

Corpus Christi Interim Police Chief David Blackmon said Flores was walking through an apartment complex when he saw 25-year-old Juan De Los Santos on the ground, attempting to steal a catalytic converter. When Flores tried to take him into custody, a struggle ensued. While Flores was in a struggle with Santos, another suspect came up to him at the scene with a gun, Blackmon said.

The officer "disengaged the first subject [Santos] and subsequently engaged the second subject," Blackmon said.

During that struggle, the officer shot the man with the gun. That suspect was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said. The officer was not injured.

Santos was later arrested that same evening.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

