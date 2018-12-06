Beaumont Police have confirmed that a man is dead after being struck by a train near the intersection of South MLK Jr Pkwy and College Street.
The call came in around 9:09 pm
Beaumont Police say according to the train conductors, the male victim intentionally laid across the railroad tracks on the MLK overpass near College Street.
Beaumont Fire-Rescue, Beaumont Police, EMS and officials with the railroad all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.
© 2018 KBMT