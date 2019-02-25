PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a shooting in the neighborhood near Central Mall on Sunday night. 

Officers arriving at the scene found a 55-year-old man from Brown, Texas with a gunshot wound at 10:26 p.m. on Sunday, Feb., 24, according to a news release. 

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Port Arthur was taken into custody soon after. This case is still being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

