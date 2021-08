The incident happened Monday night in Port Arthur.

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Port Arthur Monday night.

It happened in the 900 block of W. 7th Street just before 10 p.m.

Port Arthur Police say the man was in a wheelchair when he was hit.

The vehicle left the scene, according to police.

Right now, the name of the victim is unknown pending notification of his family.

Port Arthur Police are investigating this incident.