LUMBERTON, Texas — Volunteers are cleaning up a mess left by vandals at the Lumberton High School baseball field as Lumberton police look through surveillance video to see if they can find out who did it.

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins told 12News the fields were damaged over the Christmas break.

The Lumberton High School is located at 103 S Lhs Drive in Lumberton; the baseball fields are just behind the school.

Someone overturned a $5,000 batting cage, damaged the pitcher’s mound, and stole a fire extinguisher from a bus. He said in total, the damage will cost around $6,000 to fix.

The chief said the vandal, or vandals, face a state felony charge because it happened on school property. The theft from the bus would be a Class A misdemeanor charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

