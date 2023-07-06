Have you seen her? | Police need public's help finding missing Bridge City woman

Jessi Lee Hebert was last seen Friday, June 2, 2023 wearing a cream colored t-shirt with a large Hop Avenue Brewing logo, denim jeans and black Ked-like sneakers.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Police in Bridge City are searching for a missing woman and need the public's help.

Jessi Lee Hebert, 35, was last seen Friday, June 2, 2023 wearing a cream colored t-shirt with a large Hop Avenue Brewing logo, denim jeans and black Ked-like sneakers.

She is 4'11" and between 95 to 100 pounds. She has dark hair, blue eyes and may have bangs.

She is known to often times wear glasses and sometimes colored-lens glasses.

Hebert may not be driving a gray 2018 Honda civic with Texas license plate #MNB-5329 with a granger Chevrolet plate wrap on the back plate.

Officials are asking that if anyone has any leads or has seen her, to call Detective Wappler at either 409-474-3181 or 409-735-5028.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.