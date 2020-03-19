BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is being treated and is expected to live following a stabbing in Beaumont.

Beaumont police received a call around 11:30 a.m. Thursday from a person who said a man had been stabbed at a home in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man bleeding from at least one stab wound.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police detained one person from the scene and took him to the police station for questioning.

It is not yet known if that person will be charged as officers work to determine if the stabbing was in self-defense.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

