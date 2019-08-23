BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of the woman who went missing Wednesday has been found, Beaumont Police said Saturday.

Mina Hamm was last seen Wednesday morning at a CVS Pharmacy near Highway 105 and Eastex Freeway.

Police issued a missing persons alert Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Hamm's car was located roughly three miles away from the CVS near the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Eastex Freeway.

Police said no one was inside the vehicle.

After a four hour search involving K9 officers, family members and the police drone, Hamm's body was located near the Silos shopping center off Voth Road.

In the alert issued by Beaumont Police on Friday, it was reported that the 76-year-old was not taking her medication.

RELATED: MISSING: Police search for missing 16-year-old South Carolina boy

RELATED: East Texas authorities searching for Brownsboro teen missing since July 2

RELATED: Texas introduces CLEAR Alerts for missing adults after 19-year-old's death

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.