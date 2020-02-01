PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Authorities say a Port Arthur man is wanted in connection with a robbery that happened on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, in Port Arthur.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office is looking for a 26-year-old man named Javante Bailey.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office full release..

If you have information as to the location of Bailey, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS, online at www.833TIPS.com

or download the P3 app on your smart device. You will not be asked for your identity and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

