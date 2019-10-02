PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Port Arthur man was assaulted and robbed on Saturday, February 9 around 5:50 p.m.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue on calls of an aggravated robbery according to to Port Arthur police news release.

Three men took money from the victim's pockets and fled the scene in a silver car according to the release. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was given treatment at the scene according to the release. The Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. New information will be added if and when it is received.

