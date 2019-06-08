PORT NECHES, Texas —

Trustees from Port Neches-Groves ISD held a board meeting Monday to discuss a possible bond election in November to build new four new elementary schools.

The preliminary bond total is $130 million, and would allow the school district to combine the six current elementary schools into four campuses.

Site locations for the new schools were discussed, and Gary Whittle from construction company CBRE/Heery presented information about costs related to the new schools, along with renderings of the new buildings.

The board will decide if they want to hold a bond election at the board meeting on Monday, August 12.

Most of the current elementary buildings were built in the 1950s.

If the bond passes, construction would start as early as 2020, with a completion date set tentatively for 2023.

The preliminary sites are:

Current Woodcrest site

Current Ridgewood site

Current Groves Elementary site

Current WGEC site

Preliminary starts dates: