PNG High School senior is asking for the community's help to raise money for his mother's funeral costs

GROVES, Texas — A Port Neches-Groves High School senior lost his mother to cancer and is now asking for the community's help and support.

12News previously reported on Chaitanya Sigatupu and his mother, Sasikala Guntamukkala last week. He was reaching out to the community asking for help raising money to support his mother's cancer battle.

Guntamukkala, was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2021 and sadly, she succumbed to her illness on September 23, 2023.

She first started showing symptoms in 2020 but did not immediately go to the hospital because of COVID.

Sigatupu never left his mom's side during her battle with cancer.

She was rushed to MD Anderson in Houston on September, 6, 2023 and died 17 days later.

Chaitanya first started raising funds to help pay for his mother's medical bills. His dad has been on a leave of absence from work to care for his mother and is out of vacation days.

Chaitanya started a GOFUNDME campaign with help from his cousin and now the funds will be used to help the family pay for funeral costs and the lingering medical bills.

The GOFUNDME has helped Sigatupu to raise $13,723 out of a $75,000 goal.

