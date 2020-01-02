Two Southeast Texas rival basketball teams put their differences aside to honor Kobe Bryant and the legacy he left for the game of basketball.

Port Neches-Groves HS team players wore purple shirts with the number eight on the back, while Nederland players wore gold shirts with the number 24. Both teams has "Mamba Mentality" written across the front. Players wore the shirts during their warm-up before Friday night's big game.

Brian English, the head coach for the Nederland basketball team called Chris Smith, PNG's basketball coach, earlier this week with the idea. Smith say's he didn't hesitate to make it happen.

"Lakers are purple and gold, and we have some gold and we have some purple, so we just kinda put them together." said English.

After hearing the news of Kobe's death, it didn't take long for people to realize that he was more than just a basketball player; he was a role model to many.

"He did a lot of things for basketball. He taught kids the old school mentality, which is the mamba mentality they call it, hard work and perserverence pays off.", English told 12News.

