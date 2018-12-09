WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:25PM
93
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont Weather Summary: 93 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KBMT Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Hurricane Central
Radar
SkyCam Network
Hourly & 10-Day
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
409Sports Highlights
Southeast Texas Scoreboard
409Sports Game of the Week
409Sports Play of the Week
409Sports Hit of the Week
409Sports Band of the Week
12Star Athlete of the Week
Lamar Athletics
Outdoors
Features
12News Star Student
Ask The Judge
At the Border
Contests
DEALBOSS
DIY
Food Court
Food
Hearts Without Homes
Lance's Little Legends
Magnify Money
Mr. Food
Sandwich Generation
Senior Source
Shop
Speak Up SETX
The Beat
What's Right in SETX
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
RSS Feeds
Jobs
Meet the Team
Programming Guide
© 2018 KBMT-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
1 Weather Alert
Learn More
LOCAL
PN-G grad's artwork displayed on NYC billboard
Author:
Makensie Hinkle
Published:
10:09 PM CDT September 11, 2018
Updated:
2:46 PM CDT September 16, 2018
© 2018 KBMT
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KBMT-TV. All Rights Reserved.