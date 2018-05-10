PORT ARTHUR — The Pleasure Island Commission is talking with the city of Port Arthur about ways to bolster security on Pleasure Island following the murder of 33-year-old Khoa Nguyen.

Nguyen was fishing Saturday night on the north levee when he was shot and killed.

Port Arthur Police are still investigating the shooting, with the suspect still at-large.

Some fisherman tell 12News they carry guns on them for protection.

Others says they can no longer relax when casting their bait.

"When I'm by myself, I do feel a little nervous," says fisherman David Trevino. "I do watch my back and watch to see who's coming and who's leaving. If I have my friends with me, I feel good but when I'm by myself I do get a little nervous."

A gate to the entrance on the north levee continuously stays open and many fishing spots on Pleasure Island have no lighting at night.

"We need everybody's help as far as security," says fishing advocate Ronnie Moon. "Parks and wildlife, the city, the sheriff's department, whoever...Just make a pass out here between Friday and Sunday night. I think we can get this under control pretty quick because we don't want people to stop from coming out here."

Port Arthur police patrol this area, but it comes at a cost.

"We have to send police officers from the mainland side over here and that takes time," says Pleasure Island Commission chairman John Beard. "What we want to have and what we're going to ask for is a continuous police presence, a police substation here on the island."

Police are not making their presence felt enough, according to Trevino.

Trevino says "Never seen a police officer down here. I'm been fishing this area for more than 25 years."

People who spoke with our reporter Thursday came up with suggestions like creating gate locks and installing curfew times for fisherman and visitors.

The Pleasure Island Commission is discussing with the city of Port Arthur other ways to make the area safer.

"We're already in talks with city officials and police department, to look at enhancing police patrols out here," says Beard. "To enhance some lighting out here and some form of surveillance. We won't say exactly what that would be, but that is being considered. People need to feel safe and secure, we need to have eyes in as many places as we can."

We reached out to the Port Arthur Police Department but didn't here back.

For people looking to share their concerns or suggestions regarding security on the island, the Pleasure Island Commission will be holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on October 16th.

It will be located at 520 Pleasure Pier Boulevard in Port Arthur at the Pleasure Island Commission office.

Beard adds "I want to put the 'Pleasure' back in Pleasure Island."

