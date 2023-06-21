'We have a good comradery' : Players from all around the world compete in Vidor checkers tournament

Player Michael Holmes says Vidor has become the checkers capital of the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIDOR, Texas — Master checkers players from all around the globe have gathered for a championship in Vidor.

Lubabalo Kondlo of South Africa has returned to Southeast Texas looking to defend his crown after winning in 2022.

"Kind of coming back to defend you know and to showcase my talent again. So it's always nice to come to America again," he said.

From Ukraine to South Africa, the checkerboard has become a common ground for these otherwise different people.

Player Michael Holmes says Vidor has become the checkers capital of the United States.

This is the eighth year Vidor has been home to the competition.

"Prize funds from first place to last place and they do a really good job on making sure we have a good comradery," Holmes said.

Nine competitors are battling for one title at the World Blitz Checkers Championship, as well as a big cash prize.

Tournament Director Watson Franks is excited by the turnout and says the field is full of talent.

"Well Alex Holmes is 20 years old he is an up-and-coming star. He is still a master not far from becoming a grandmaster. He won our Tuesday tournament, so he won our future to win championship and Lubabalo Kondlo from South Africa who is a World Champion," Franks said.

Whether young or old, everyone has come together in Vidor to win and learn new tricks to win the game, like in the speed checkers match.

"This is the first time to have a tournament like this, to where you get 5 minutes per game. It teaches you at the same time, you play fast so you can win. You know," Kondlo said.