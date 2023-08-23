Plant emergency crews outline how they train to fight growing fire threats in Southeast Texas

Trainers run drills and coach crews how to respond to potential dangers, like wildfires nearing chemical plants.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — As extreme drought conditions continue to increase the risk of fires, plant emergency crews have to keep themselves prepared for any hazardous situation.

Owner of Industrial Rescue Instruction Systems, Inc., David Owens says several plants come out to train at the facility every year.

"In our initial refresher trainings like today, we have three or four plants represented today," Owens said.

Plants want their crews to be prepared for any scenario. They do so by running drills and coaching through how to respond to potential dangers, like wildfires nearing plants.

Exxon Manager Terry Matthews says it's important to to train on a quarterly basis.

"When we are bringing in rookie firefighters who are new to the trade. We use this facility to train our firefighters," Matthews said.

Considering the dry conditions, Industrial Rescue crews have a plan in place.

"In an event that we had to respond, given the heat. We would ensure that all our cool down facilities are operational. We have a specialized cool down trailer that we use during events. We have a rigorous process in place, where we respond we are 30 minutes in and 30 minutes out," Matthews said.

First responders tell 12News in hot temperatures like these, the likely hood of flare-ups increases, so the knowledge of knowing exactly how to respond becomes instrumental.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.