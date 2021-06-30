Planned Port Arthur water outage set for July 1

The areas that will be affected by this outage include Stadium Road to Woodrow Drive between Dryden Road to 13th Street.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Water Distribution Division is turning the water off for repairs to a water main.

This outage that is set to affect certain areas and is scheduled for Thursday, July 1.

Those living in these areas can expect to be without water for an undisclosed amount of time.

The water department is also blockading the intersection of Gulfway Drive and Stadium Road for several hours to complete repairs.

This water outage was originally scheduled for July 30, at 2:30 p.m., but was postponed.

