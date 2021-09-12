West Houston plane crash victims identified

Two people on board the small plane took off from West Houston Airport Wednesday night and were headed to Pearland before the crash happened minutes later.

HOUSTON — Authorities have identified the two people who died after a small airplane crashed into the woods near Barker Reservoir Wednesday night, minutes after taking off from West Houston Airport.

Solomon Babalola, 23, of Katy, was the pilot of the small plane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The passenger was identified as Apesin Oluwafunmilayo, 20, from Houston.

The pair was on board a Piper Cherokee 140 that left the airport just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and weren't believed to be missing until the girlfriend of one of the victims came to the airport on Thursday looking for them.

The aircraft's transponder wasn't working properly, according to an airport manager, and the staff wasn't aware the plane had gone missing.

“The airport went up to look for them. They appeared to find what they thought was debris and local law enforcement was brought out here,” DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer said Thursday.

Babaloloa and Oluwafunmilayo were headed for Pearland, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken the lead on the investigation into what caused the four-seat Piper Cherokee 140 to crash.

NTSB investigators were on the scene Friday, which is in a wooded area south of the Barker Dam. Crews were met with the challenge of an investigation and cleanup in the thick brush.