Two people killed in plane crash near Kerrville Municipal Airport

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed in a plane crash that also caused a fire near the Kerrville Municipal Airport, according to Kerr County Sheriff's Office

Multiple emergency crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The airport is located off Highway 27 near Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.

There were a number of agencies involved because it was inside the Kerrville city limits, however, Kerr Sheriff's Office arrived first on the scene. The Kerr Fire Department was also on scene to fight the brush fire on the school grounds.

KENS 5 spoke to Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne who confirmed the two people inside were killed. Their identities have not been reported, but Hoyne said it was a man and a woman. The victims' bodies were taken to Travis County for an autopsy.

Hoyne said luckily it was not too windy, because the wind was pushing the fire toward a building on the school grounds, but they were able to extinguish it. The fire did burn a few acres before it was put out.