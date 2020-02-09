'PJ's and Pillowcases': Community project providing child hurricane victims with special kits

All kits will include pajamas, pillowcases, a pair of socks, a pair of underwear, a blanket and a special note with words of encouragement.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Survivors of Hurricane Harvey are giving back to victims of Hurricane Laura.

PJ's and Pillowcases is a community project with a focus on children. It helps create special kits for kids, from infants to teens.

No kit is the same, but all kits will include pajamas, pillowcases, a pair of socks, a pair of underwear, a blanket and a special note with words of encouragement.

The cost to create a kit is roughly $25 per child. If you want to sponsor a kit or items, donations can be sent to PayPal.Me/PJSANDPILLOWCASES.