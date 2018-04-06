Pinehurst is working hard to improve the city's West Park for the summer by building a walking track.

Other improvements include a beach volleyball court and two horse shoe pitching pits.

A spokesperson for the Public Works Department says that all of the parks installations were made possible by donations from non-profits, including Eagle Scout Adrian Willingham and the Kiwanis Club.

"We would like to have a place where the the kids and people can come too," said John Toney, the Director of Public Works. Since we are a small community, they can walk, exercise, and read."

According the Public Works Department, all improvements to the park should be finished by the end of the month.

