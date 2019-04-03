PINEHURST, Texas — Pinehurst Police are investigating after they said a man shot himself in the foot on Saturday morning.

Pinehurst Police Officer Lockett went to Golden Triangle Emergency Center in West Orange about 11:40 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

A 19-year-old man was at the urgent care clinic for what he said was a self-inflicted accidental discharge.

He told the officer he was in a car traveling westbound on West Park Avenue near Camelot Drive in Pinehurst with friends when he tried to take apart his friend's handgun when the firearm accidentally discharged, injuring his left foot. He said the gun was possibly a 9 mm semi-automatic.

The other people in the car took him to the Golden Triangle Emergency Center but left after dropping him off, he told police.

He refused to cooperate or offer additional details and police did not find the weapon, Pinehurst Police Chief Fred Hanauer III said in a news release.