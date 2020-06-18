PINEHURST, Texas — One woman is without a home following a fire that fully engulfed her trailer.

The homeowner was able to escape the mobile home safely after she called 911 to report a grease fire.

Bridge City and Orange Fire departments arrived around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Martin Street in Pinehurst.

The fire had spread to the walls of the trailer making it difficult to extinguish.

The home received major water smoke and fire damage to the kitchen and living room area.

The home was fully engulfed, but no injuries were reported.

