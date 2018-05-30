A Groves man has made a big difference with a small good will gesture, he was motivated to clean up the trash that littered a lot across from Taft Elementary School in Groves.

"It actually embarrassed me for my city," said Jeremy Squires, who owns S.W.A.T. Towing company in Groves.

From driving a tow truck to picking up the trash left by someone else, Squiers is being praised for doing a good deed.

"After a while, the trash builds up and then we have large piles," Squiers explained.

Seeing a build up of waste was a signal to take action for him. A Facebook post showing large piles of trash was something he did not want to see.

"You see people throw things out the window, and just take off," he said, explaining that the piles are an eye sore.

"Set a good example and be a role model. Even if one child see's me do it, they know this isn't my job to clean it up," he said.

Those kids paying attention to his actions are just right across the chain-link fence.

"He did a very good job in cleaning our planet and I am proud that you did that," said Kylie Resch, student at Taft Elementary school.

She said his gesture is making an impact for a better world.

"This man helped our school be clean," She said.

"I hope you all would do that too," little Kylie explained.

Squiers is now a recipient of the 'Dynamic Do Gooder' certificate at Taft Elementary, and he's encouraging everyone to do something good each day that will make an impact in the long run.

He says it took him no more than 45 minutes, and now that it's clean he sure hopes it stays that way.

"It's the small things that count," Squires said.

