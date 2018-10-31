JASPER COUNTY — A bicyclist had to be taken to a Beaumont hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a pickup.

The accident occurred on FM 1131 near Evadale just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitch Newman told 12News by phone that they could not use a medical helicopter to take the bicyclist out of the area due to weather conditions.

The sheriff did not have any information on the bicyclist's condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

