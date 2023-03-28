Man in pickup truck drives through Valero gas station near Vidor Tuesday night

12News crew on scene were told the driver of the pickup truck fled and is being searched for by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

VIDOR, Texas — An investigation is underway after man in a pickup truck ran through a gas station in Orange County Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Valero gas station at 105 and 1132 near Vidor.

12News crew on scene were told the driver of the pickup truck fled and is being searched for by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. At this time it is unknown what led to the wreck of if anyone was injured during the incident.

Entergy workers were seen inside the gas station, cutting off electricity, according to the 12News crew on the scene.

12News has reached out to DPS to learn more about the driver. We did not receive confirmed information in time for this publication.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

