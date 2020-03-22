BEAUMONT, Texas — A number of Beaumont Police officers were called to Pet Smart Sunday afternoon on reports of a shooting.

A Beaumont Police spokesperson says the shooting involves two victims. Both are in stable condition.

The spokesperson says a disturbance involving multiple people who knew each may have led up to the violence.

The parking lot outside the pet store was sectioned off with crime scene tape.

Witnesses told 12News a woman was injured.

PetSmart is located in the 4000 block of Dowlen Road.

This is as developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.





