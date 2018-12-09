Pet adoption fees at Beaumont Animal Care have been lowered for the first time since last year.

Beaumont City Council voted in February 2017 to raise adoption fees at the city's animal shelter from $30 per animal to $90 for cats and $120 for dogs.

The increase covered spay and neuter costs in an effort to reduce the overall number of strays and shelter animals. Since then, the shelter's live-release rate more than doubled since 2014, the city announced in April.

But now adoption fees are $70 for all animals, both canine and feline.

All pets will continue to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before adoption, the city said in a news release.

The community can browse available rescues online at facebook.com/BeaumontAnimalCare.

Beaumont Animal Care is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 1884 Pine Street in Beaumont.

For more information about adoptions, call Beaumont Animal Care at (409) 838-3304 or email Animal.Care@BeaumontTexas.gov.

