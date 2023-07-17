One person transported to hospital following fire at CVS in Beaumont

The fire broke out in the finger nail polish section of the store, but it's unknown what ignited it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a store in Beaumont late Monday morning.

CVS Pharmacy on Phelan Blvd was evacuated just before 12 p.m. after a fire broke out, according to Beaumont Fire Captain Otis Brooks.

The flames were mostly out and kept contained until firefighters arrived thanks to the sprinklers inside the store.

CVS remained closed for cleanup although damage was not major, according to Brooks.

One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.