BEAUMONT, Texas — A person was struck by a car Wednesday morning along College Street in Beaumont.

Beaumont paramedics and police responded to the intersection of College Street and the Interstate 10 access road just after 8 a.m. after the person was struck.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Man charged with placing hidden cameras while homeowners were at church

'Pistol Packing Preacher' was facing 16 sexual abuse related charges before reportedly taking his life

Nederland man missing after not showing up to work, investigators say