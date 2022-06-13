Person flown to hospital for treatment after Hardin County brush fire

Hardin County ESD 2 says a person was clearing land when the fire broke out and was overcome by smoke.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to an area hospital after a brush fire broke out in Hardin County on Monday

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said an estimated 2.5-acre brush fire broke out on Keith Road just south of Lumberton. A person was clearing land when the fire broke out and was overcome by smoke.

That person was awake and alert when they were taken for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Drivers and residents were asked to avoid the area because of smoke and fire trucks. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said no homes or buildings are in danger.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device