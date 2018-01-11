Beaumont — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian accident in Beaumont Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on 11th Street between Broadway and Calder Ave.

A woman who was visiting a nearby business at the time of the accident told 12News the victim appeared to be walking from a church building when he crossed the roadway to get to his car when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The name of the victim as of 9 a.m. Thursday has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

A Beaumont Police Spokesperson said official information about the accident will be released later Thursday morning.

