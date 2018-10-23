PORT NECHES — People around southeast Texas have taken to social media seeking answers after their pecan trees have produced record numbers of pecans, so much so that limbs are snapping off. Alix Jennusa's is one of the many. She said the pecan tree at her mother-in-law's house in Port Neches is producing uncharacteristically high numbers of pecans this year.

"This is the biggest harvest that we've had so far since the pecan tree's been here," said Jennusa's husband Ronnie.

Ronnie Jennusa said the tree has been in the backyard since 1966, but they've never had so many pecans cover their backyard. The heavy pecans proved to be too much. Jennusa said one limb snapped off, leaving them without power for four days.

"It's never happened before," said Jennusa.

Jennusa said the pecans that fell on their own were still green.

"This year they seem to be just a little watery, like they're not quite ready," said Jennusa.

Charles Morris is a certified Arborist in Beaumont. He said with all the spring and summer rain, he's not surprised people are having these problems.

"The more moisture in the spring time may have caused the tree to make more fruit than it normally would," said Morris.

Morris said the rain could cause the trees to not only produce more pecans, but bigger pecans.

"An ample amount of moisture during the forming of the fruit, it sometimes tend to make the fruit bigger," said Morris.

Because of the rain, the pecans haven't had much of a drying period. This can cause the trees to self-prune, which explains why green pecans are falling to the ground.

For now, the Jennusa's have their pecans drying out outside, waiting for a sunny day.

According to the Groves Chamber of Commerce, none of this will affect the annual Pecan Festival. Ronald Boneau said their pecans come out of Comanche, Texas, and the heavy rain should have no affect on the festival.

