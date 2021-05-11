Police said the vehicle was found in a pond at the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake. They have not said if a person was found inside.

HOUSTON — A vehicle belonging to missing woman Erica Hernandez was pulled Tuesday from a body of water in Pearland.

The SUV was pulled out of a pond near the intersection of Reflection Bay and North Clear Lake. In a news conference Tuesday evening, investigators said they found a body inside.

Several law enforcement agencies had been searching for Hernandez for three weeks. They searched numerous locations but came up with nothing

Investigators said information from the FBI led them to the pond in Pearland. That's where they found evidence suggesting the vehicle struck curb and went into the water.

Police said it appears the SUV had been in the pond for awhile, probably on or about the night Hernandez was reported missing.

Erica Hernandez's family showed up at the scene Tuesday evening. They had been searching the area for the 40-year-old missing mother who was last seen in the Braeswood/Bellfort area of southwest Houston around 2:45 a.m. on April 17.