Five dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say

Pearland police said one of the victims is a juvenile and that the crash may have been caused by a speeding vehicle.

PEARLAND, Texas — At least five people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say.

The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway.

Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck another, causing the second vehicle to roll over and eject four of the five people inside.

Three of the people ejected were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said one of the victims was a juvenile.

The fourth person who was ejected, along with both drivers and two passengers in the other vehicle, was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators later told KHOU 11 that the driver of the first vehicle and one other person died at the hospital.