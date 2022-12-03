🔵 The war lasts eight years already, but only recently the enemy took a swing on more – civil lands. Now it hits military infrastructures, calling it a defence. But it also hits residential buildings, kindergartens where civils hide. It hits hospitals. It even hit a zoo. 🟡 Why do we have to wake up from sounds of explosions and military aircrafts? Only because some people in Russian Government decided to play in God? 🔵 The enemy wanted blitzkrieg. Well, we’re still standing. We stand as tight as our warriors on Zmiyiniy island. Exactly our actions describes our whole nation. We rather die on our land, defending it, not giving any piece of it than surrender and become slaves. 🟡 Ukraine is a strong nation with strong people. And if you’re ready to accept us to NATO already, we’ll complement it. I guess now it’s clear that we’re worthy. We don’t take foreign lands. We’re defending ours. 🔵 We’re grateful for all tries to help us. Even for the smallest ones. We see it, we know it. But if you have the abiity, we’ll take future help too. At least sharing this video for information dissemination. If you want to help our army, there is official bank account to send money for Ukrainian forces. We are all people. We all want peace. And it’s time to remove the ones who don’t. Слава Україні! Героям Слава! 🇺🇦 STAND WITH UKRAINE 🇺🇦 _________ Thanks our partners for the video.