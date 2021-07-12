Remembering Pearl Harbor: Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Winnie on 80th anniversary of attack

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles Louis Saunders was laid to rest Tuesday in Fairview Cemetery 80 years to the day of his death.

WINNIE, Texas — 80 years ago, marks the anniversary of the attacks on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor. It was an attack that caught our country completely by surprise.

A hometown hero who was killed in that attack is finally being laid to rest. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles Louis Saunders died at Pearl Harbor.



That's where his body remained until a week ago. Family and friends gathered Tuesday in Winnie to say goodbye.

It appeared as if the whole town shut down for the burial of Charles Saunders.



Flags, firetrucks, and salutes even students from East Chambers ISD honoring this fallen veteran.

It was a historic moment for Winnie and for the United States.

Saunders was laid to rest Tuesday in Fairview Cemetery 80 years to the day of his death.



Saunders died on December 7, 1941, in the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

And when his remains were found, technology was not advanced enough to identify them.



His family never stopped fighting to find him mand thanks to advances in technology and Saunders' remains were eventually identified. This led to his homecoming and some tender moments for his family like Saunders' niece, Karen Dooley

"Laying in there is his full navy uniform, down to then hands with gloves. And his hands are crossed at his waist just lying there. It’s just the most precious thing you’ve ever seen," Dooley said.

Dooley was surprised to see the entire community come together.

She said when the Saunders' remains arrived in Chambers County, flags were hanging and fire trucks were lined up with people saluting.