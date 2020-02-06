BEAUMONT, Texas — Protestors gathered Tuesday afternoon along Concord Road in Beaumont in response to the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.

The group held signs and chanted on Concord near Lucas, shouting 'George Floyd,' 'Black Lives Matter,' and 'No Justice, No Peace,' among other chants.

Dozens were in attendance for the 2 p.m. protest.

Another protest is planned to take place at the Beaumont Event Centre at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NAACP Beaumont Branch will also hold a 'Let Your Voice Be Heard Gathering' at the Port Arthur Pavilion at 600 Procter Street at 6:30 Tuesday night.

Nationwide unrest and protests have followed the death of George Floyd after a video circulated online showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.

An independent autopsy showed that he died from asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure, according to the Floyd family's attorneys, who hired an independent company to perform the autopsy.

In a press release sent on Monday afternoon, Benjamin Crump, a prominent Civil Rights and Use-of-Force attorney, said that the independent autopsy showed Floyd's death was caused by "asphyxia due to neck and back compression" while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired, had his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

