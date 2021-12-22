Lamar University grad relieved after pause on student loan payments extended through May 1

President Joe Biden extended the pause on payments through May 2021, citing the ongoing pandemic and the economy.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s big news for people still needing to pay back their student loans.

President Joe Biden extended the pause on payments through May 2021, citing the ongoing pandemic and the economy.

Biden said his administration understands that borrowers are still coping with the impact of the pandemic, and they need this time to catch up.

"This is really going to take a chunk of my life where I’m just constantly paying it off," said recent Lamar university graduate Valarie Flores.

Flores is just one of the many people affected by Biden’s announcement to push back student loan repayment until May 1.

“Well, it’s actually relieving,” Flores said. “I graduated in August and so over the period, I have tried paying off some stuff but with the holidays and then Covid still. It's been kind of stressful trying to figure out how to start repayment.”

The loan pushback couldn't have come at a better time. According to the student debt crisis center, 89% of fully employed graduates would not be able to afford payments by the original February 1 deadline.

“On average, a student loan borrower who just graduated this year or last year during the pandemic is leaving with at least 30,000 dollars of debt,” said SDCC director Cody Hounanain. “Now this is a huge burden, we are not talking about pennies here. Which set people up with a hard time of accessing the American dream, that has the domino effect prevents people from purchasing homes, starting families, investing in businesses all the things we need for this economy to thrive.”

The president's decision doesn't just affect recent grads, but those who've been out of school for years and are still riddled with student loan debt.

“Became a reality for me when I was speaking to one of my you know family members, friends, she is well into her 30's maybe 40's and still paying hers off,” Flores said.