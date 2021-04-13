U.S. pauses on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use after blood clotting reports

The call to pause the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may lead to folks taking their own pause, according to Dr. Msonthi Levine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials are currently shelving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women developed a rare blood clot days after taking the shot.

It's a big setback in the efforts to vaccinate people from the coronavirus.

“As they are pausing, there are a lot of people in the fence going to pause right now,” said Dr. Levine. “So, we're probably gonna see kind of a slowdown in the vaccine distribution at this point.”

Six women ages 18 to 48 developed a rare yet severe blood clot after 6-13 days of taking the shot.

So, far 6.8 million Americans have taken the single-dose vaccine. In Jefferson County, 2,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been allocated to several pharmacies, health departments and clinics.

What should you do if you already received the vaccine?

“Remember, don’t get an anxiety reaction because first of all it's less than one million. However, having said that, pay attention,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.



If you've taken the shot more than a month ago, you're consider low risk. If you've taken the shot less than two weeks ago, you want to mindful of symptoms such as:

Several headaches

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

Here are the big three things you need to know:

There have been six reports of blood clots in women weeks after they got the shot, but the FDA says these blood clots are extremely rare.

Only six cases out of the 6.8 million doses.

Local health officials are halting use of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

So, what does the future hold for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Dr. Fauci says only time will tell.

“When you see things like this that you pause and come back. Whether or not that happens now, I can't guarantee it. But I can tell you that's exactly what the CDC and FDA people are going to be deciding on and looking at very carefully,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Levine says Johnson & Johnson is simply doing standard procedure.

“I think the company is doing the right thing. They're doing your due diligence and reassuring the American public that the product is safe, and they're demonstrating that they are concerned as everyone else is that if the product is out there in the market that is going to be as safe as possible,” said Dr. Levine.

Johnson & Johnson officials say they are collecting the necessary information and carefully assessing the events.