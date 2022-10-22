'Chief Paul Lemoine Day': Former Port Neches Police chief has day named after him for his dedication to city

Paul Lemoine's last day as chief of the Port Neches Police Department was Friday, October 21, 2022.

PORT NECHES, Texas — In honor of his decades of service and dedication to the city, a now former Port Neches Police chief had a day named after him.

Paul Lemoine's last day as chief of the Port Neches Police Department was Friday, October 21, 2022. To show appreciation for all he has done, a proclamation was made making October 21 Chief Paul Lemoine Day.

The proclamation was made at a Thursday city council meeting.

Those who worked with and know Lemoine said, "the longevity of his tenure at the Port Neches Police Department is a testament to his character and strong leadership."

Lemoine's retirement was celebrated with a reception on Friday. Many attended to thank him for his more than 30 years of service to the Southeast Texas community.

"You will be missed Chief, and we wish you all the best," the Port Neches Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Lemoine served in law enforcement for a total of 38 years. His first job in the field was with the Port Arthur Police Department in 1984.

He later joined the Port Neches Police Department, climbing the ranks to become chief in 2008.

During his time on the force, Lemoine helped the city through major tragedies. One example was when the TPC group facility exploded in 2019.

Lemoine feels that while his profession has been a tough one, he would not change a thing.

While serving the Port Neches community, the chief said he has missed many family events and canceled numerous amount of vacations.

During his retirement, Lemoine plans to pursue gardening, beekeeping, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and forging. He also plans to volunteer in the Port Neches community.

Sgt. Cheri Griffith will take Lemoine's place. Griffith will make history as the first woman to hold the position.

