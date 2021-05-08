Pastors join police officers, community leaders in Port Arthur to pray against violence

The group is bringing supplies, food and encouragement to the community while praying for peace where violence has plagued the city.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Community leaders and police in Port Arthur are using a new strategy to fight violence and confront crime in the city by gathering to pray each month.

Pastors are coming together to pray over apartments and against the violence in the community.

Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Port Arthur is only safer than 16 percent of US cities.

The issues have inspired those from local churches, police officers and other community members to get together and pray for the city.

Port Arthur Police Department Detective Mike Hebert said it's a step in trying to combat a city-wide problem.

"They're trying to stop violence and that's why they were there, and that's why we were there," Hebert said.

Some people who live at the Avery Trace Apartments on Highway 365 are scared to come out of their own homes after seeing a number of shootings.

Taylor Getwood, a Port Arthur school board trustee, said pastors have started coming to pray for peace.

"One too many, two too many, three too many is enough" Getwood said. "They wanted to come together and offer their prayers and offer their support and to uplift the community, as well as being good stewards and being amazing leaders and helping our kids get ready to go back to school."

Pastor Kalan Gardner of Sixth Street Baptist Church said they bring out food, school supplies and encouragement for the community.

"We're proudly bringing a sense of hope, to let people know that they're not by themselves that there are a group of people that churches, community leaders, that we care what's going on," Gardner said.

Gardner said it was an accumulation of events that sparked the idea to get together.

"Throughout the years, the church has been inside these walls, and things continue to happen, so we just felt like it was time now," Gardner said.

Hebert said he's grateful people in the community are trying to bring the community together and close the gap between police, church and school.

He said that united front could gradually make places like Avery Trace Apartments safer.

"This is a city-wide problem, it's a people problem, it's a citizen problem, we've got to work better with each other," Hebert said.

Getwood spoke about the movement in a Facebook live on the Port Arthur Police Department page Wednesday.

"We want to make sure we are keeping our community uplifted, and it also starts with you, you can lend a hand. We're going to keep you up-to-date on when we will be here again, because we want to see more of you," Getwood said in the video. "We had a powerful, powerful, powerful day of prayer today."

The group has gathered at apartment complexes and parks. They say they will go wherever they see a need. They gather on the first Wednesday of the month.



