Tuesday the Miss America Organization announced they would be doing away with the swimsuit and evening wear competitions.

The competition will no longer be considered a "pageant," and the judges will no longer judge physical appearance.

Instead of the swimsuit portion of the competition, contestants will now take part in a live, interactive session with the judges. The contestants will be asked to demonstrate their passion, intelligence, and overall understanding of the job of Miss America.

In place of evening wear, the contestants will wear clothes that make them feel confident, and express their personal style. During this time they will also talk about their chosen causes.

Miss Central Texas Carrie Herring has only been competing since last November. She said at first she wasn't sure about wearing a swimsuit in front of a crowd of people. However, she eventually felt that portion of the competition helped improve her confidence.

While Herring did get used to swimwear, she thinks the removal of that competition will make the Miss America more inclusive to all kinds of shapes and sizes.

She will however miss the evening gown portion of the event. No matter what changes come, she says the important thing is that what Miss America does stays the same.

"I think the most important part of all of the changes is the job is the same," said Herring.

12News anchor Dejonique Garrison also competed in pageants back in her college days. Like Herring, she feels the changes will make the competition more inclusive. Garrison disagrees with the total removal of evening wear from the competition.

"It gives a false sense of security. It makes people think, 'well maybe it doesn't matter how I put myself together...Maybe it doesn't matter how I present myself,' but we know that's not true," said Garrison.

Overall both Garrison and Herring agree making Miss America more about what's on the inside and less about outer beauty will be good for the competition.

Herrings next stop is the Miss Texas competition in June.

